hen people ask me where I’m from, I tell them southeast Alaska and only later add that I actually grew up and went to high school in Seattle.

It’s not a lie. My family called Mitkof Island home when I was born, but my mother flew to Seattle to have me due to potential blood-type complications.

I never blamed my mother for doing so, but I’ve always felt a little cheated that I couldn’t call myself a native Alaskan. And the reason for that is this: Alaska is just bigger in all ways than anything you’ll encounter in the Lower 48, and for an outdoorsman it offers the greatest risk-to-reward scenario: Its mountains are taller; its salmon are bigger; its bears are more abundant and aggressive; its landscape is never-ending; its storms are relentless; and it requires a good head on your shoulders to get out of the woods and off the water alive. Being from Alaska—the proving grounds—says you already understand this.

When I turned 16, I headed north to work in a salmon cannery and fish on commercial boats. The work was demanding and often scary, but each fall I returned with a sackful of money and stories that blew away the kids who’d flipped burgers or caddied all summer while living under their parents’ rule. I’d manage my money until it was completely blown. Then I’d grab a flight to The Great Land and do it all over.

I liked that boom-and-bust cycle. In that fashion you could throw away what was left of your life and recreate yourself in a three-hour plane flight. It was always going to be all right; it was always going to be interesting and adventurous—if you could just get to Alaska, the ace in the hole.

I live in Montana now and feel fortunate to do so, but I still dream of bigger places, and that urge to desert never left. I have kids and a job and a home now, so leaving for extended periods doesn’t make sense. But just to get out, just to get there for a while, even for a week, keeps me alive.

I may not live in Alaska again, but I’ll visit my old stomping grounds in southeast, where I used to toil with kings and cohos and steelhead and cutthroats. And heading northwest, to the Bristol Bay region in southwest Alaska, also appeals. I’ve been there a few times, to commercial fish and to sport fish, but I only got a taste of what an amazing rainbow trout fishery exists there. So maybe it’s time for you and me to escape for a week, to recreate ourselves in a plane flight, to find adventure and earn those memories that sustain us. You can take a first step toward that goal by checking out our “Alaska Now!” section, on page 56.

If you get to Bristol Bay this year—or anywhere in Alaska for that matter—you may come away feeling the same way that I do: My birth certificate says I was born in Washington, but my gut says I belong to Alaska.

—Greg Thomas

