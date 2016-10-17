What’s In The Bag

By Dave McCoy

1 Polaroid camera

New zinc printing allows water-resistant instant images in black & white, sepia or color. Fantastic for those off-the-grid cultural encounters.

2 Manfrotto carbon legs

This tripod fits perfectly into the Black Hole bag. If you want starry-night shots, you can’t leave home without it.

3 Journal

Remember those details you might otherwise forget on an extended trip.

4 Sun gloves and Buff

Being of northern-European descent, I do not always call the sun my friend. Even on colder-weather trips these provide just

enough coverage to keep warm.

5 Patagonia Houdini jacket

Rolls into its own pocket and offers taped seams and a hood, which are great for tropical trips that end up not feeling so tropical.

6 Carabiner

Holds my camera’s underwater housing on my belt when my hands are full; secures a water bottle to my pack; serves as brass knuckles in

sketchy situations.

7 Iridium GO

Turns up to six mobile phones into sat phones with downloaded app. Put in a Ziploc in the rain, and everyone can be in their own tents texting and chatting to those back home.

8 Winston Boron III Plus

From the 5-weight to the 12-weight, these are spectacular sticks.

9 NEMO inflatable pillow

As a pillow or back support on a plane or a seat cushion on a bouncy ride, this thing is money.

10 Passport

Can’t travel without it; my goal is to fill it and require additional pages before expiration.

11 SOG

Handy when removing large-gauge hooks from body parts when other “tools” can’t. Also serves as nipper, pliers, blade for whittling and hemostat.

12 Tile

Geo-locating tile for all bags. When they go missing and the airline shrugs its shoulders, you can turn on your phone and tell those a-holes where it is.

13 Tunes

Waterproof with suction-cup bluetooth speaker.

14 Flask and cup

Flask is obvious, but the cup also serves well when sharing with friends, especially when you don’t want to get sick on a trip of a lifetime.

15 Grape Solar Granite

Additional stored energy for speaker, phone, point-and-shoot camera and headlamps.

16 Thistle Farms insect repellent

Non-DEET, and it works. Have used it in Asia, Alaska, the Rockies, the Caribbean and South America.

17 Headlamp

Rechargeable, waterproof.

18 Cup

Stanley insulated beer cup also works well for soup, coffee and mixed drinks.

19 Blue Lizard

Sunscreen from Australia, one of the safest on the market.

20 FlameStower

Power generation for winter trips when the sun doesn’t shine. Fill red cup with water, place element in a direct flame and plug your

device into the USB port. Voilà! Charged.

21 Costa 580G

Glass lenses are the key. Less distortion and more protection from sun and hooks than any poly-made.

22 Campsuds

Super-concentrated soap keeps packing to a minimum. Cleans socks, britches and even hair and body, if necessary. Biodegradable.

23 Airxel projector

I enjoy sharing a show with guests every night or two. I can aim this at tent ceilings or lodge walls.

24 Monopod/Boom

The ultimate selfie stick for those with DSLR or mirror-less cameras. Carbon, extends to 10 feet. Use your remote.

25 Universal charger

Covers all of your foreign plug-in needs.

26 Bauer reel

Smooth operation under stress.

27 Backup storage

On trips of a lifetime, don’t rely on your SD/CF cards—all things designed by humans fail. Back up everything.

28 Solar panel

Grape Solar panel is dimpled for maximum use of existing light and is water resistant with two USB plugs for all devices. Easily straps

on top of a boat or car while in transit and sits nicely on top of tents.

29 SteriPEN

This or a similar product and iodine tablets ensure safe hydration.

30 Waterproof phone case

LifeProof or Otter both work great for those accidental swims or untimely deluges.

31 Super Glue

Fixes equipment and body parts, which are essential for a good trip.

32 Patagonia Black Hole bag

The 90-liter perfectly fits four, four-piece rod tubes alongside the tripod and mono-pod and provides a sturdy bottom to pack all other essentials. Bright colors allow easy spotting in Third World airports.

Dave McCoy owns Emerald Water Anglers, in Seattle, and is traveling to far-flung fishing destinations every time we try to reach him. Not fair, but at least we get to see how this traveling angler packs the essentials.