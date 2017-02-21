Protecting Maine’s Wild Brook Trout

Here’s the testimony of Maine’s most active and energetic brook-trout advocate on a proposed law to protect wild brook trout:

Adding Waters to the Heritage List

Hello members of the JSC,

My name is Bob Mallard. I am a former Maine fly shop owner, Publisher and Northeast Regional Editor for Fly Fish America magazine, columnist for Southern Trout online magazine; free-lance fly fishing, outdoor and conservation writer; author and native fish advocate.

Roughly a decade ago we gathered in this room to grant some much-needed and long-overdue protection to Maine’s invaluable and irreplaceable wild brook trout. Known as the State Heritage Fish law, it is the only formal and binding “Wild Trout” program in the state.

Called the Heritage Brook Trout bill at the time, it was submitted by Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine and supported by Dud Dean Angling Society and Trout Unlimited. One of the legislative sponsors was then Senator and current IFW commissioner Chandler Woodcock.

The law did nothing more than prohibit IFW from doing and allowing what their own website and internal documents said was harmful to wild brook trout: Stocking and the use of live minnows as bait. It did not stop the use of worms or change any bag or length limits on any waters.

The JSC voted unanimously “ought to pass”, mid-hearing and without any working sessions. The committee included such pro-sportsman legislators as former Senator Bruce Bryant, then Representative Troy Jackson and former Representative Thom Watson.

The original bill called for the protection of waters that had never been stocked only. To their credit, the JSC asked IFW to also create a list of waters that had not been stocked in 25-years or more for inclusion under the law.

There was also a provision added to allow for the addition and removal of waters with legislative approval. The intent was to address waters that reached their “25 years since last stocking” threshold, newly discovered populations of wild brook trout and waters that had lost their brook trout.

Starting in 2011, IFW, Audubon and Trout Unlimited began using volunteers to help identify previously unknown populations of wild brook. These volunteers took to the woods on their time and their dime under the expectation that IFW would “protect” what they found as promised on the partner websites.

Volunteers have surveyed hundreds of waters, close to 70 of which have been confirmed by IFW to contain wild brook trout. Unfortunately, fewer than 40% have been added to the Heritage List due to IFW’s interpretation of the law, and criteria inconsistent with that used to create the original lists.

The volunteer survey waters are some of the smallest, shallowest and most fragile in the state. All of them are currently open to the use of live bait and a 5-fish and 6” minimum length limit that leaves them vulnerable to invasive fish infestation and angler exploitation.

Important waters such as Churchill, Eagle, Telos and Webster Lakes have also been omitted from the list of protected waters even though they have never been stocked. Chamberlain Lake which has not been since 1964 was also left off the list as were numerous other qualified waters.

In fact, according to data obtained from IFW, roughly 8% of Maine’s “never stocked” brook trout lakes and ponds have yet to be added to the Heritage List. Another approximately 15% of our “Not Stocked in 25 Years” waters remain unprotected as well.

Wild brook trout are very important to Maine and Maine is very important to wild brook trout. To have a policy to protect them yet refuse to apply it to all applicable waters as is being done today is wrong. And this is what we are hoping the JSC will address.

Thank you for your time.