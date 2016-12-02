By Kent Cowgill

Illustrations by Fred Thomas

He knew the stream would be changed, perhaps radically. Floods came so often to southwestern Wisconsin’s Driftless region he hoped only for something he recognized—one or two pools that at least faintly resembled those he’d last fished, three decades before. Streams changed. Life changed. He’d been fresh out of college back then, newly married, killing time for a couple of August weeks at his in-laws. They were long dead. His wife dead, too, the previous October. He hadn’t found heart enough to return here, the bluff country where she’d grown up, until now.

He parked by a concrete bridge, its slab-sided walls clearly intended to be flood-proof. The water beneath, a weedy flat, was once a thigh-deep run that burbled past a grassy bank edged with watercress. The bridge then had been a rustic arch of open-sided steel, slightly rusted, its floor a clattering, crosshatched grate. One morning he’d laid facedown peering through the mesh at rising trout.

Deflated, he slogged several hundred yards upstream through ankle-deep silt before arriving at a stretch that looked as if it might hold a few fish.

But he caught nothing, saw no sign of a trout. Where fertile riffles and runs flowed on in wistful memory there appeared now only the slack, overheated water that cultivate-every-inch farming inevitably left in its wake. Too little verge. Too many agro-chemicals. A kind of mossy, mud-banked trough where once a real trout stream had flowed.

One more bend. Despite it all, that visceral pull hadn’t changed, though in late middle-age “one” had nearly always come to mean one, not the more and more it meant in his youth. Promised return times receding behind him as he fished on, sometimes two or three miles on, each rounded bend fading into the unseen promise of the next. Somehow his wife had forgiven him, this compulsion she never fathomed yet recognized he was unwilling or possibly unable to change. It was one of the countless reasons he still ached for her. That first belated return, too long ago to remember, might have been on this same stream he now fished.

Yet not the same stream. Nothing he’d seen looked at all like what he remembered. And it wasn’t just the stream. The land, too, here along the upper Mississippi, was scarred. Wandering its verdant bluffs and coulees a day earlier, awash in nostalgia, he’d happened on a sight so stunning, so ugly, it looked like a despoiled hollow in Appalachia. He was later told it was a mine for the sand used in fracking, one of several such mines that recently had sprung up in the region. The same limestone topography that had created its pristine trout streams also had produced the tiny, uniquely rounded grains of sand the fracking corporations craved. He splashed on, around this final bend, only because the faint sound of running water had reached his ear through the encroaching field of tasseled corn that blocked his sight.

A few yards farther he stepped around a scruffy patch of willows and saw it: the fallen cottonwood that caused the beckoning sound. The tree had dropped like a wedge into the sluggish current—gouged the muddy bank into a chest-deep run beneath its half-submerged trunk. It had fallen at a perfect angle to speed the water into a rippling surge that danced and eddied around its shattered boughs. No leaves remained. No trace of greenery. The tree had been there for a year, maybe a lot longer. For the first time since he’d pulled up at the bridge, his pulse raced.

If trout remained in the diminished stream, there was no question some of them would be here, possibly a trout big enough to seriously quicken a fisherman’s heartbeat. That likelihood was doubtless remote, and as he stared at the shadowy lie he fought the angler’s eternal war between fantasy and reality. Streams changed. Life changed. But the odds of drawing a big brown to a fly changed not at all.

He grunted at the thought. The fact that, far closer to the end of his angling life than the beginning, he’d become reflective. If this piece of water had existed when he last fished the stream, half a lifetime ago, the only thing he would have considered was how to still his shaking hands long enough to tie on a tempting fly.

His hands trembled slightly now, holding the rod, but only in part for the same reasons. Still the thrill was there. He would stop fishing the day it wasn’t, that keenness at a first cast into an enticing pool.

Should he change to a different fly? At the end of his tippet dangled the same offering he’d tied on back at the bridge, in the depressing absence of any rising fish: a beadhead Prince. With big trout, he knew from experience, the first cast was the one that afforded the best chance of a strike. Briefly he considered switching to a streamer . . . but stayed with the Prince. Backcasting twice for distance, he dropped the fly a few inches above the dark water that swept under the fallen tree.

The fly sank deeper, drifted on unimpeded. Then, near the end of the drift, where the current slackened, the unmistakable form of a large trout emerged from under the log, held for a liquid moment as the Prince moved past, and vanished back under the tree. Beneath the glossy surface, it was there—and then just as abruptly not there—fleeting as a summer shadow under a wind-tossed bough. A novice angler might not have noticed it. This fisherman knew it was the biggest brown trout he had seen in his life.

Of the flood of emotions that swelled through him, one was paramount—self-disgust that he hadn’t switched to the streamer, as he’d known in his gut he should have done. The current flowed too slowly, slackened to a near-crawl at the lower end under the cottonwood—gave a wary fish too much time to study and reject a dead-drifted nymph. Minutes later, half-heartedly, he tied on the Muddler Minnow he should have tried first and cast again. That night, back in his motel room, he told the desk clerk to set his wake-up call for 5 am.

He wanted this fish—wanted to catch this fish—as badly as he’d wanted to catch the biggest trout he’d ever landed: a nine-pound brown on a night crawler when he was 18.

This trout was bigger. He was certain of that from the first moment he’d glimpsed it—a golden-flanked wraith that dissolved as suddenly as it had appeared beneath the drifting fly. The fish hadn’t reemerged over the next hour as he’d thrown increasingly weighted flies ever deeper into the dark water beneath the waterlogged boughs. Two of the flies had snapped off in snags as he’d remained where he stood, stubbornly refusing to splash forward and kill the vanishingly remote chance of the huge trout reappearing. Every experienced fisherman knew the feeling, with a trout pounds smaller than this one: a fish big enough to keep you casting—hoping—to the point you’re finally half-convinced that what you know you saw had been a mirage.

He’d never seen a brown trout in a stream the equal of this fish. If somehow he could catch it, there would be no retention other than memory, not even a photograph. He wasn’t a Luddite, had nothing against the many fishermen who carry smartphones or cameras. But he remained stubborn. The urge to hook this fish pulled him from his bed at 5 o’clock on the three following mornings to stand below the fallen tree just after dawn.

Nearly always it was the best hour, the one that held the greatest possibility of hooking a big fish. The odds were remote even then, and they diminished geometrically with each successive cast. In his most fanatical days as a young fly fisherman, the cause of most of those belated returns to his worried wife, he had speed-fished a streamer into shadowy pools and undercut banks where two or three casts without a take drove him onward—on around the next bend to wherever the next imagined lunker might hold. Always her reaction when he finally did return had been the same: “Did you catch anything?” The question was honest, genuinely curious, but just as invariably it came as a sequel to, “It’s so late I was getting worried,” her palpable relief weighing like lead on his soul.

Lying in his motel bed the first night, sifting his options, he’d decided that a streamer remained the best bet. The next morning he’d tried half a dozen of them in all sizes and colors, hope diminishing with every cast.

He’d tried again the following morning—more exotic patterns, same outcome—before switching again to weighted nymphs until the sun rose over the water and he slogged disconsolately back to his car.

At his first cast the fourth morning, out of ideas and back to a Muddler Minnow, a small trout with Herculean delusions of grandeur darted out and snatched the big fly a few inches into its drift, then darted back under the fallen tree. Lowering the rod, he tried to shake it loose, willing even to break it off lest the thrashing fish disturb the big brown’s lair below. In the four mornings he’d fished there, he still had not waded up to free any of his several snagged flies, wary of further diminishing whatever minuscule chance remained.

As this tiny fish thrashed to the surface, he tried to shake it free. That’s when the unimaginable happened—the huge brown was suddenly there, beneath the tiny one, a knifing slash, swift and violent as a scimitar, before it vanished as it had four mornings earlier back under the tree.

Minutes later he remained on the shore, where he’d retreated to still his trembling hands. There could no longer be any question. The trout was catchable. A chub or a shiner, maybe even a night crawler at this early hour of the day, could well do the trick. Forty years earlier he wouldn’t have hesitated. He’d have used whatever worked. But he was a fly fisherman. And he had nothing in his boxes remotely big or enticing enough to simulate that brazen little fish that had barely escaped with its life.

Nothing he hadn’t already tried.

That night, back in his motel room, he sat at the table with a takeout pizza and a spirit-replenishing bottle of red wine, chewing halfheartedly on the food and his remaining options. He was wearing down physically. The succession of pre-dawn risings and the long upstream slog had taken their toll. And he’d found nothing more in his fly boxes that he might try—found even fewer ways of fishing what he had found. The one thing of which four fishless mornings and several total hours at the fallen cottonwood had convinced him was that nothing he’d tried so far would work. He’d gone up to a 6X tippet. Anything lighter was folly. He’d dead-drifted from directly below, twitched both nymphs and streamers, quartered the latter from farther upstream and tried both weightless flies and others with a leader so laden with split-shot they’d bounced off the bottom or hung up in the sunken boughs. He’d re-used a Prince too often to count. Nothing, save that first morning’s first cast, had moved the indifferent trout at all.

Nothing until that bizarre experience today.

Taking another slow bite of the pizza, he re-created those explosive few seconds in his mind’s eye. The thrashing little fish. The arc of his rod as he horsed it to the surface. The big brown slashing at it with such violence it bulged the water before de-materializing back under the tree.

He couldn’t imagine that a dry fly would work. The thought had, in fact, not previously even occurred to him. But now he wondered. What kind of dry fly? And fished in what way?

He refilled his glass, took a meditative sip of the Bordeaux. It was almost as surprising as that morning’s experience—finding such a wine in the little liquor store in a backcountry town as small as this. His eyes lingered on the bottle . . . the cheap plastic corkscrew he’d bought to open it . . . the cork lying at its side.

It was about the size of a small mouse.

He picked up the cork, turned it over in his hand. He had, of course, heard of mouse flies. Every serious trout fisherman probably had, though he’d never tied or even seen one. Closing his eyes, he tried to visualize how one might look—how it might appear drifting down a trout stream. His tying kit was in the trunk of his car, and the image of the cork-bodied fly pushed him off the chair and through the motel door.

Five minutes later his vise was mounted on the table, the wine cork back in his hand. He cut it vertically down the middle, discarded half and shaved the other into a neat, beveled taper, front to rear. The longest streamer hook he could find in his kit was in the vise, and he fit the tapered cork over it, tied it securely on. A narrow strip of clipped rabbit fur went on next as a tail.

But what to use over the cork? Rummaging through the kit, he decided on gray poly dubbing, the same he’d used for years to tie his Adams dries. Spinning strands of it over the waxed thread, he soon covered the cork from tail to head.

There remained only the finish. Something bristly, whiskery. Deer hair came closest to the right color, and he spun several patches up to the hook’s eye, then clipped off the tips. Inspired or ridiculous, the fly was done. Sitting back in his chair, he studied what he’d created. It was a damned poor imitation of a mouse—he cringed, imagining what his angling friends back in Oregon would make of it—but it was the best he could do under the circumstances. He could about as easily conceive it in the jaws of a trout as he could a bare hook or a piece of bubble gum.

He fell asleep that night envisioning how best to present the jury-rigged fly to the wary brown. He’d quickly ruled out a conventional drift. The fish’s lie was in such slow current the cork mouse’s crude construction virtually guaranteed there would be no take. No, the fly had to be presented from the side or even above, where it could be twitched into something resembling a frantic, swimming creature—where the only thing the fish would see was the gray underside of the fly itself.

But what then . . . if by some miracle the deceived fish struck? He’d fished the pool so long over the past four mornings that every detail of the sunken cottonwood loomed like a photograph in his memory. And he had not the slightest doubt: The big fish, hooked conventionally, would dart into the tangle of shattered branches and break off at once.

There remained a single option, and sleep came as it cycled in his brain.

He woke even earlier the next morning, reaching the pool before the first dim streaks of dawn touched the water. He stood now directly across from and just slightly above the fish’s lie. For perhaps the hundredth time since he’d drifted to sleep the night before, he envisioned the cast—the single cast that was surely his only chance with such a fly, at odds too unlikely to contemplate.

Minutes earlier, in the darkness a hundred yards downstream, he’d false-cast the cumbersome fly over and over, searching for the right tempo and distance. It cast like no other dry fly. It was sheer absurdity.

Standing motionless by the pool, he waited a few minutes longer, until just enough light had crept over the water that he could measure the distance to the submerged tree. Then he lifted the rod, fed out line and false-cast until the feeling stole upon him—the sense that the moment was right, that it was now.

The fly dropped within inches of its target, a slow eddy a couple of feet upstream from where the trout had twice shown before. He gave the crude fly a twitch, then another—twitched it back across the current as it drifted downstream.

The take was so explosive it stunned him; the rod jerked spasmodically in his hand.

But this was no time for shock or paralysis. The fish had returned at once to its lie, beneath the barkless tree, the line throbbing like high voltage.

He murmured a prayer of gratitude. What he’d envisioned had happened. The fish was hooked. That alone would have been enough, more than enough, a few seconds earlier. But he let the wild dream flow on now into the more and far more.

This, too, he had imagined, drifting to sleep in the motel room. It was why he stood where he stood, the taut line stretching directly across the pool. If he could somehow nudge the fish out from under the tree, into the current below it—then ease out and station himself above it, upstream . . . .

There was a chance—was it actually a chance?—that the trout would turn and flee from his wadered legs, make its escape run downstream.

It was the last thing one normally would want, fighting a big fish that way. He’d lost enough steelhead—stood helplessly watching the line peel away past the end of the backing—to know his chances were remote. But there was no other choice. Downstream on this farm-country creek lay 200 yards of sluggish, open water mid-calf to crotch deep. A few feet above the still-holding trout lay the certainty of a break-off in the tree’s jagged boughs.

So he nudged it, urged it, put gradual pressure on the rod and inched a few tentative steps forward. Knee deep. Thigh deep. Eventually he stood within a yard of the cottonwood, the current flowing sinuously around his waist. No more than four feet of line showed beyond the tip. That, plus the leader, was all that separated him from the fish.

The yielding was so gradual that he briefly thought he had imagined it. But there was no mistake—the sullen fish had begun to emerge from beneath the tree. He waited another few seconds—waited until his breathing abated slightly and the leader angled into the water three yards past his feet. Charged with anxiety, he took one more small shuffling step.

He did not see the fish in the bare light of the early morning—saw only its great wake veeing downstream to the wild madhouse screaming of his reel. Stumbling, he lifted the rod above his head and let the line flow freely.

Minutes later, the big brown lay subdued and recovering in his left hand. Hook-jawed. Orange and red spotted. The length of his outstretched arm. He gazed at it, cradled its fat, pearly belly with a kind of tenderness. Then he eased it deeper into the current and held it for another minute until it slipped out of his palm . . . and was gone.

“Yes!” he shouted to the brightening sky. “Yes!” A young man’s yelp from a man decades older. His eyes fell on the bedraggled fly—its limp, waterlogged tail and tattered dubbing. The wine-cork body nakedly exposed in his hand.

The Cork Mouse.

The Cork Mouse. It was the only fly he’d ever created that worked. “A blind pig finding an acorn,” the crustiest of his friends was sure to say, and he’d be quick to agree.

The euphoric glow had fuddled his equilibrium—left him feeling that the fish was too grand, too regal, to have been caught on a slapdash concoction with such a pedestrian name. Back at the bridge he reached into the glove compartment and pulled out the pocket French dictionary he’d carried ever since he and his wife had traveled through the Dordogne a year earlier, soon after the lab reports confirmed the devastating diagnosis.

He leafed through the little book and found both words. A literal translation of “cork” and then “mouse” was “Le Bouchon Souris.” He blushed at the affectation, the sentimentality. So be it. In memory of her and an old fish that somehow survived so many environmental ravages, the scruffy wedge of cork now hooked to his wool patch would carry that melodic name.

The thrill still coursed through him almost as strongly as it had when the freed trout vanished into the shadows and his yawp echoed over the corn. He drove back across the soulless bridge, the recurrent thought gnawing again at his consciousness: Streams changed. Life changed.

But there were things at the core of one’s being that did not.