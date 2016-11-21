Have Rod, Will Travel

By Richard Chiappone

In it’s ongoing journey around the world, I got a chance to fish Thomas & Thomas’ 7-weight Solar rod on Alaska’s Kenai Peninsula.

Specifically, I fished this rod on the Anchor River, a shallow, clear stream less than a hundred feet wide in most places and fewer than 30 in others, that rests about 14 miles northwest of Homer and about four hours south of Anchorage.

To me, the Anchor is an ideal steelhead stream because the lower stretches are in a tidal zone near the Cook Inlet beach. There, it’s wide and open enough to allow for actual backcasts and for swinging leeches and streamers for steelhead that most often range between five and 12 pounds. The rod handled beautifully in those places.

Upstream, thick alder and white spruce crowd the log-jumbled banks; there the rod roll-cast perfectly. But for much of the fishing in the narrowest stretches I used strike indicators and glow bugs. Still, the Solar had just the right lifting muscles for the constant line mending required.

The Solar may not be the perfect all-purpose rod for Alaska, but it’s heavy enough for turning the 10-pound steelhead and silver salmon you’ll encounter along Alaska’s roadside streams. And it’s light enough to provide a good tug-o-war with the dollies and rainbows you might also hook into here.

To me, the Solar is a beautiful rod for a beautiful little steelhead stream, like the Anchor.