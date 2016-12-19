Story and photos by Greg Senyo

Humans have scarred the Earth. You can’t go a single day without the media declaring that mankind is ruining the planet. Honestly, I can’t disagree with a lot of it. But now and then our tinkering creates something beautiful that changes people’s lives for the better. And Lake Erie’s steelhead fishery is a prime example.

This fishery, known as Steelhead Alley, offers great steelheading that spreads from Cleveland, Ohio, to Erie, Pennsylvania. Here anglers fish small runs of naturally reproducing fish and larger runs of hatchery-stocked steelhead. Together these runs have created an Eastern steelhead mecca with all sorts of opportunities, whether you fish a single- or two-hand rod.

In years past, however, two-handers were not considered in the Great Lakes conversation. Neither were Spey casts, sink tips and large flies. Standard tackle for these small streams consisted of 10-to-11-foot-long single-hand rods rigged with small indicators, 3X tippet and flies no bigger than size 10. Small nymphs, Woolly Buggers and egg patterns, such as Glo-Bugs and sucker spawn, were the standard fly selections. And even today very few people stray from the gear and tactics that bring them continued success.

But that’s not the way I approach and present a fly to these fish. That’s because everyone uses the same-size fly and the same delivery method. If it isn’t a Woolly Bugger on the end of their line, it’s an egg pattern or a combination of both. Seeing hundreds of these flies floating past their noses every day turns these fish off those patterns. Remember: Our steelhead feed on a four-inch-long forage base while they grow in Lake Erie. Why, I’ve asked, are we not throwing larger baitfish patterns, even in smallish streams?

Spey has made inroads in Steelhead Alley, but all of the small- and medium-size streams have become overlooked as the two-handers have headed to larger Great Lakes rivers where they can pound out long casts like our West Coast counterparts. I like to cast far, too, but as a longtime guide, I won’t pass up water that presents an opportunity. The point is: Don’t miss out on exceptional fishing just to bomb casts all day.

The region’s weather patterns and seasonal precipitation dictate where and when you can swing a fly. Conditions range from very high and turbid flows to very low and crystal-clear water with very spooky fish. To fish here you need to become an avid weather watcher. Installing apps such as Fish Head on your smartphone or visiting weather-information Web sites, such as NOAA, USGS or riverboss.com, offers plenty of regularly updated information. Still, there is no substitute for gaining as much intel as possible from fly shops and outfitters.

Another word of caution: Plan on spending at least a few days here. You’ll need that time to get the lay of the land. There are no fewer than 15 tributaries along Lake Erie’s southern shore, all within three hours drive time. Keep in mind that not all are created equal—only half of these tributaries offer enough flow to swing a fly. Here are a couple of streams that should be on your radar.

Conneaut Creek, Ohio

Conneaut Creek and its many branches begin in rural northwestern Pennsylvania and slowly wind their way across the border into Ohio before dumping into Lake Erie at the town that shares the creek’s name. Stocked by both Pennsylvania and Ohio, Conneaut Creek offers ample opportunities to swing streamers in wild and scenic surroundings and urban and industrialized settings. Conneaut’s waters typically run with a slight tea stain because of decaying leaves and organic debris, which offers constant cover for steelhead and gives anglers a bit of latitude in fly selection. Don’t overlook Conneaut in favor of the nearby and much larger Grand River, which is unpredictable. Fall precipitation typically takes this river offline for at least a couple of weeks or more during peak season. So when the Grand is fishing, everyone is there, making for a great time to hit Conneaut for solitude.

Conneaut is considered a medium-size stream. Even when it is precipitating, you can get in a good day on Conneaut before it becomes too dirty to fish. If you follow the USGS gauges closely or look back at the gauges’ history, you will notice that this river always double bumps its flows. The lower portion of Conneaut will remain fishable for a minimum of three to four hours before the water flowing higher up reaches you.

When flows are right—meaning between 250 and 300 cubic feet per second—Conneaut is roughly 50 to 70 feet across. So casting great distances is not required. Short casts of 40 feet are the norm. The biggest obstacle to reaching fish is dialing in your sink tip and fly to the river’s depth and speed. You will need to change tips multiple times each day and adjust your leader length to place flies into small strike zones. During normal fall conditions, when the area is not experiencing winter weather, there is no need to hit bottom the whole way through a run. Lighten those tips, and try to visualize your flies roughly 12 to 18 inches off bottom. Even though you’re casting short, think before you cast, and give the fly its best chance to swim freely and under control through the target area without hang-ups. The rule of thumb is: If you can’t see bottom, fish that water no matter how small the bucket may be.

On Conneaut I’ll usually fish 6- and 7-weight switch rods from 11 to 111⁄2 feet long coupled with short Skagit lines from 18 to 20 feet long. Intruders, Artificial Intelligence, Temple Dogs, Dirty HOHs and Prom Dresses are excellent fly choices here.

Elk Creek, Pennsylvania

Elk Creek is one of the Great Lakes’ best-known, busiest and most criticized tributaries. The truth is, many people just can’t adapt mentally to swinging a fly on Elk. They can’t get past the crowds of anglers, the constant change in water conditions or targeting spooky and highly pressured fish. Elk Creek is “that” tributary where everyone looks at you funny if you show up with a switch rod and a four-inch fly.

But besides Walnut Creek, which is right down the road from Elk, you will not find another Lake Erie tributary offering more steelhead that are willing to chase down swung flies. The number of anglers here targeting steelhead with flies ranging from four to six inches is minimal, making your patterns stand out from the eggs-and-Buggers armada.

That said, this is not a place you can just show up and expect to swing a fly. You have to follow the precipitation and stream flow religiously, and when it’s on and the water is up, you have to drop what you are doing and fish. Elk Creek during these one-to-two-day periods of high runoff is nearly void of anglers until a solid 12 to 20 inches of visibility returns. That provides a fantastic window

to target fish that are now somewhat relaxed and hidden under the cover of stained water. Unfortunately Elk Creek doesn’t have a gauge directly on the river. The gauge is actually on a micro-tributary called Brandy Run. Preferred flows on Elk range from 19 to 22 cfs on the Brandy Run gauge, which translates into roughly 200 cfs on Elk Creek. Brandy Run’s reading more accurately determines how much water is yet to dump into Elk Creek, versus how much is currently flowing in it. So you can hit Elk on the drop, knowing it still has plenty of water dumping into it.

Short casts of 30 to 40 feet are the norm here. At high water and fishable flows, the Elk will be roughly 50 to 60 feet wide, with pools ranging from three to five feet deep. Similar to Conneaut Creek, we fish 6- and 7-weight switch rods from 11 to 111⁄2 feet long coupled with short Skagit lines ranging from 18 to 20 feet long. Flashy patterns tied in a multitude of colors work well here. The Artificial Intelligence, Prom Dress and Dave’s Bad Hair Day are designed to imitate leeches, goby and emerald shiners.

As appealing as it may be to fish Lake Erie’s large tributaries, such as Ohio’s Grand River or New York’s Cattaraugus Creek, the likelihood of these rivers being fishable on any given day is uncertain. The good news is that the tributaries mentioned here are typically fishable during fall and winter and worthy of your swung-fly time.

Greg Senyo is the author of Fusion Fly Tying: Steelhead, Salmon, and Trout Flies of the Synthetic Era. He owns Steelhead Alley Outfitters, a full-service guiding operation on Ohio’s and Pennsylvania’s Lake Erie tributaries.