The Environmental Impact Statement for the Columbia River System

It’s Time to Dispel the Myths

In the 1950s, when the building of large dams in the Columbia Basin was ramping up, the proponents of hydroelectric development recognized the inherent conflict between dams and salmon. Dams were a real threat to the salmon and the fishing communities dependent on them. Advocates for hydropower got around this obstacle by the use of a slogan – “Power and Fish You Can Have Both” . The source of this optimistic promise was the salmon hatchery. At the time hatcheries had shown little success in producing adult salmon returns to the Columbia River, but slogans need not reflect reality.

Contrast this optimistic view of hatcheries with the approach taken by the Canadians, who were considering a proposal to build a large main stem dam on the Fraser River. The International Pacific Salmon Fisheries Commission—the body that managed Fraser River salmon—undertook a scientific review of the use of hatcheries to mitigate the effects of dams on salmon. The resulting report (released in 1960) concluded that mitigation using hatcheries would not maintain the salmon runs in the Fraser. So unlike the United States, the Canadians were told they had a choice: salmon or dams. The main stem dam was not built.

There are three key lessons from this: 1) The Canadians relied on a scientific review to determine if hatcheries could mitigate the effects of dams and the U. S. did not. 2) Even though the record of hatcheries gave little reason for optimism, the responsible U.S. government agencies bet our wild salmon on the assumption that hatcheries would compensate for the effects of the dams. 3) Once we made that decision and assumed without evidence the slogan was true, it became an unexamined belief or myth that has persisted to this day. Many years later biologists did undertake scientific reviews of the hatchery programs in the basin but the recommendations coming from those reviews were not implemented. By that time there was too much invested in the myth to face reality.

In addition to those scientific reviews, fisheries science has for at least the past 35 years shown that hatcheries are a problem for the conservation of wild salmon. The accumulated record of this science is impressive. Since 1993, the Independent Science Group later named the Independent Scientific Advisory Board has been recommending that the Northwest Power and Conservation Council (Council) adopt a more ecological approach to its salmon recovery program. But the Council chose to invest in the myth and spent millions of dollars on new hatchery programs. After 34 years, the Council’s salmon recovery program has failed to achieve its modest goal of five million salmon returning to the river. The historical run size was 15 million salmon or more.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Bonneville Power Administration and Bureau of Reclamation have agreed to prepare an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) covering the Columbia River System operations in the basin. It only took five court rejections of biological opinions and an order from Judge Michael Simon to stimulate the agencies to begin work on the EIS. One of the topics that will be covered is fish and wildlife. We are asking the three federal agencies to thoroughly review the origins and consequences of the assumption that hatcheries could mitigate the effects of the dams. The joint agency EIS is an opportunity to dispel the myths and put the Columbia River Salmon on the path to recovery. We recommend you voice your opinion by going to http://www.crso.info to submit your comments through February 7, 2017.

Jim Lichatowich, Biologist and author

Rick Williams, Fishery Biologist and author

Bill Bakke, Wild Native Fish Advocate

Kurt Beardslee, Executive Director of Wild Fish Conservancy

Jim Myron, Wild Native Fish Advocate