The following is a collection of comments and articles that show the long standing debate about hatcheries as an effective tool to sustain wild Pacific salmon. There is much more in the historical record promoting hatcheries and questioning the premise that hatcheries can be an effective means of salmon conservation. It is a debate of perspective, historical beliefs, scientific evaluation, and about who controls the flow of public dollars. This debate is largely unknown by the public for it has been confined to internal agency debates that while not secret they are not reported so that the public is exposed to them. In addition, much of the research pointing out that there is a problem is confined to pay to read professional journals that even few biologists read, and are totally removed from the general public that may have an interest is the issues of hatcheries and wild salmon conservation. I have tried to reveal some of that debate through the Conservation and Science Report, but, like most sources of information about this on-going 150 year debate, the distribution is too limited to raise concerns in the larger public. The public foots the bill but doesn’t get the benefit of knowing enough to realize that the future of wild salmon in Pacific coast states is being decided. There is but one source of information about this debate the public has access to. It is the book Salmon Without Rivers, by Jim Lichatowich.

For me the debate originated with the 19th century belief that Nature is wasteful and with technology we can convert it into a beautiful, productive and controlled garden. With public funding through government it can be a sustainable enterprise. The European invasion of the Northwest changed the salmon economy from a natural to an industrial economy. The former considered salmon a blessing sustained by a cultural belief among Indians that respect for salmon is important to the future. The latter viewed salmon as important to the market economy. Salmon were transformed from a gift to profit. On the Columbia River commercial fisheries started in 1866 and by 1878 the salmon decline led to the creation of the first hatchery. Recognizing that the states would not regulate the fishery and protect salmon habitat, the U.S. Fish Commissioner, Spencer Baird, told The Oregonian in 1875 that hatcheries can replace wild salmon. That belief has persisted and now 141 years later the National Marine Fisheries Service is proposing to protect hatchery salmon through the Endangered Species Act.

Faith in Nature: The Missing Element in Salmon Management and Mitigation Programs

By Jim Licatowich and Richard N. Williams

Published by The Osprey

Issue No. 81

Quotes form the article:

“The status of salmon remains a crisis. There is no other way to view the listings under ESA. Unfortunately, however, it is a crisis that has failed to cause introspection and critique by salmon managers of the record leading up to the listings. This failure is, in part, due to impediments to the incorporation of current science into salmon management and mitigation programs (Lichatowich and Williams 2009), a general lack of historical perspective among salmon managers (Pauly 1995), and to a pathology resulting from a command and control approach to salmon management (Holling and Meffe 1996). These shortcomings have left managers ill prepared to deal with the crisis and have actually caused a retreat into the status quo and the policies that are responsible for the salmon’s impoverishment. In this essay, we explore this conundrum through an examination of the nexus of a flawed conceptual foundation and the problem of shifting baselines.

Our focus is on the Columbia River where, for thirty-two years, a massive fish and wildlife mitigation program has been under way.

Conceptual foundation of salmon management:

“In 1995, the Council (N.W. Power and Conservation Council) asked the Independent Science Group (ISG) to review the conceptual foundation underlying salmon mitigation efforts in the basin.

“The conceptual foundation is the set of principles, assumptions, and possibly myths that give direction to management and research activities.

“The ISG then identified three global assumptions that form the Council’s fish and wildlife program.

“The number of adult salmon and steelhead recruited is primarily a positive response to the number of smolts produced. “Salmon and steelhead production can be maintained or increased by focusing management primarily on in-basin components of the Columbia River. Estuary and ocean conditions are ignored because they are largely uncontrollable. “Salmon species can effectively be managed independently of one another. Management actions designed to protect or restore one species or population will not compromise environmental attributes that form the basis for production by another species population.”

The ISG then “…concluded: that the fish and wildlife program’s implied conceptual foundation did not reflect the latest scientific understanding of ecosystem science of salmonid restoration.”

Shifting Baseline:

“As each generation of fisheries biologists enters the profession, it considers the status of fish stocks at that time is the baseline, the standard against which progress or lack of it is to be measured. In the case of a declining fishery, this leads to a gradual downward shift in the baseline as each generation of young biologists enters the profession and ultimately to the impoverishment of the fishery as can be seen in the Columbia River harvest data from 1865-2000.

Osoyoos Sockeye and Faith in Nature:

“The commercial fishery for sockeye was terminated in 1972. The average run over the 35 years fallowing the closure of the fishery was about 72 thousand fish. In 2008, the Okanagan River/Osoyoos Lake sockeye underwent a dramatic increase in abundance with 213,607 fish crossing Bonneville Dam. This higher level of productivity has continued through 2014 with 614,179 sockeye counted at Bonneville. The Osoyoos sockeye made up about 80 percent of the counts of sockeye salmon over Bonneville Dam and most of the Osoyoos sockeye were wild. Keep in mind that the Osoyoos sockeye spawn above nine dams in the Columbia River.

“Several factors contributed to the increase in natural production of Osoyoos sockeye salmon. Improved survival passing the main stem dams and improved ocean conditions were factors, but they couldn’t have been the main cause, because if they were, it would have led to dramatic increases in other salmon populations. Instead, it appears the main causative factor was a “non-traditional mitigation measure” (Kahler 2013). The success started with studies of the Osoyoos sockeye’s life history and the identification of ecological factors that limit survival during the part of their life cycle spent above Wells Dam.

“In 1999, following a review of the capacity of spawning habitat, the sockeye escapement target was increased from 38,900 to 58,730 spawners with provision to increase to 135,471 (McMillan 2013). This in itself showed a considerable faith in nature. Then a Fish-Water Management Tool (FWMT) was developed. The FWMT is a decision support model that helped managers reduce density independent mortality on eggs and fry. The FWMT was also used by managers to help reduce oxygen depletion and temperature constraints on juvenile rearing habitat. Once the FWMT was implemented in water year 2005, smolt production jumped from an average three hundred thousand a year to three million with a high of over eight million (Kahler 2013).

“The FWMT shows how technology was used to inform management and boost Osoyoos sockeye runs. In this example, technology (the FWMT) was embedded in a conceptual foundation based on the salmon’s natural life history and knowledge of the ecological constraints on survival.

“That approach focused on restoring ecosystem linkages and the sockeye’s inherent productive capacity instead of the more conventional approach that circumvents those linkages with artificial propagation. It also required a strong faith in nature (and the sockeye salmon) to go against conventional wisdom and invest in an ecological approach above nine dams.

“It is our conclusion that shifting baselines and a loss of faith in nature allowed the false assumptions and the resulting flawed conceptual foundation to persist in spite of its record of failure. Successful salmon recovery programs that deviate from the current approaches , such as the Osoyoos, should cause the Council and salmon managers throughout the region to reexamine, once again, the underlying conceptual foundation of the Fish and Wildlife Program. Perhaps with Osoyoos as an example of success and with a renewed faith in nature, managers may be willing to reconsider the assumptions made so long ago and move beyond their constraints into more ecological relationship with salmon.”

COSUMPTION RATHER THAN CONSERVATION RULES FISHERY MANAGEMENT

By Bill Bakke

We should not be too hard on ODFW and NOAA Fisheries for having adopted industrial fisheries as their primary mission rather than conservation. Like other state and federal natural resource agencies depletion of the public’s natural resources for the use of their paying customers is the standard practice. Therefore state and federal agencies with management authority over land, water, and energy resources are all operating on the same mission, so NOAA Fisheries and ODFW are merely one of the pack. The Governors, legislatures and Congress have their backs and supply the funds to operate market driven resource extraction programs with public funds. And because these agencies are considered the “experts” the courts are loathed to hold them accountable.

For salmon, the wild populations have never been the focus of management. Management has been to replace wild salmonids with artificially produced fish even though there is still no proof that it will work. Spencer Baird, the US Fish Commissioner (1875) was convinced that the states would not effectively regulate the fisheries and protect watersheds, so hatcheries became the mitigation tool for destruction of wild salmon and their ecosystem and still maintain a viable commercial fishery. NOAA Fisheries and ODFW continue to manage salmonids on that same premise.

I have been tracking the management of Atlantic salmon through science reports and the Atlantic Salmon Federation. Atlantic salmon are managed on a “River Specific” basis and a conservation requirement is set for each river and population. It is based on an egg deposition requirement for both “Large Salmon” and Grilse (Adults and Jacks). The rod and commercial fisheries are managed to achieve the conservation requirement on each river annually. The principle is a sound one if international agreement on commercial fishing can be achieved.

On the West Coast we do not have that kind of management. We aggregate conservation management among Species Management Units and ESUs. Fisheries are managed on an aggregate harvest rate not for spawner abundance targets by river. Since salmonids are locally adapted to their natal streams, management on the aggregate imposes a conservation risk at the population/stream level. Also the spawning escapement is based on some percentage of the available habitat not full seeding, adding additional risk. As one ODFW biologist said: the spawning escapement is aspirational not a constraint on harvest. Just ask the question: Why do we manage hatcheries for a specific egg take but do not manage our rivers for specific egg deposition? The management is designed and constructed to serve the industrial market driven fisheries rather than conservation. Follow the money.

Oregon and other states have strong conservation sentiments in policy form and state law (“The overriding obligation of the department and commission is to prevent the serious depletion of any indigenous species, ODJ letter to ODFW in 1997) but these policies and legal direction have been reduced to aspirational window dressing that distract and deceive the public paying the bill for management into believing that conservation is the their purpose not exploitation at the expense of salmonids.

The New Era

Sweet Home, Linn County, Oregon

February 2, 1961

State Fish Commissioner Attacked by Former Official of Agency

Former Director of Fish Culture Doubts Commission

Will Ask for New South Santiam Hatchery

The director of fisheries for Washington State Milo Moore (1960) predicted: “…the artificial taking of spawn, may provide the reality – salmon without rivers.”

In a letter to The New Era, Irvine “Casey” French, former director of fish culture for the Oregon Fish commission, has accused the present administration of the commission of “ineptness, inertia, and subterfuge.”

French, who recently retired from the commission contends “The inertia and cover-up tactics are particularly noticeable by the avoidance of a direct statement or positive stand for a fish cultural station on the South Santiam river by the fish commission administration.”

The former director of all the fish commission’s hatcheries, who favors a new hatchery here after the present South Santiam hatchery is rendered inoperative by construction of Green Peter and Foster dams, further said, “This facility would be needed to replace the present hatchery and to offset lost spawning grounds occasioned by the Green Peter dam. The latest information reported from authoritative sources within the Army Engineers headquarters indicates that no positive steps have been taken by the Oregon Fish commission to obtain from the U.S. Engineers an agreement to replace the present South Santiam hatchery and provide additional fish cultural facilities.

“It is not to be expected that the present administrators of the Oregon Fish commission will exert themselves toward the inclusion in the Green Peter dam program, of an artificial salmon and steelhead facility in lieu of the existing hatchery and the flooded spawning grounds. The present state fisheries director has often stated in meetings of the fish commission and elsewhere that artificial propagation is of very little value to the resource as a salmon and steelhead reproduction medium and that salmon and steelhead culture should be discontinued and the costs thereof be applied elsewhere. More biologists, in particular.

French implied that the present director of fish culture, Ernie Jefferies, in addition to the state fisheries director, R.W. Schoning, has expressed himself, prior to becoming director of fish culture, as being opposed to artificial propagation of salmon or steelhead.

French also contended that the research division has been attempting to gain control of the Oregon Fish commission and “the long sought for domination of the administration of the Oregon Fish commission has become a fact and the determination of policies and the establishment of development or operational programs will be largely, if not wholly, resolved by the research division. Biological research must be allowed its proper place and a voice in administration affairs, yet it should not be allowed to dominate and control public affairs and policies.

French complimented The New Era for “very appropriate and revealing newspaper articles directed against the fish commission,” and further stated “Your articles have had a far reaching effect and have caused concern in many high places and in many different agencies. Among others they have been read and much discussed among U.S. Army Engineer personnel.”

Speaking in favor of using hatcheries for artificial propagation of fish, French said, “It is possible, by fish cultural operations pursued on an adequate scale, by hatching and planting fingerling in the headwaters of a river and its tributary streams, to realize the full productive capacity of a river so long as eggs can be obtained in sufficient numbers to furnish a basis for the extensive operation required.

“The laws that govern the management of fish culture have been so far ascertained and applied that it is now an established science capable of yielding vast results for the benefit of mankind.

“For some time many fisheries agency officials and so-called experts have questioned many of the pronounced results of fish culture practices and have condemned the art of fish culture almost entirely upon preconceived notions and with little regard for actual results and existing conditions. There are, on record, so many positive examples of continued successful results from artificial propagation that the public can give full credence to the claims of fish culture, provided that it is conducted intelligently and wisely.

“In order that maximum beneficial results may be derived from a salmon culture program, it is essential that whenever possible a capacity egg-take be secured and liberations be made in correspondingly large numbers. The small egg-takes to which so many of the hatcheries have been limited during recent years prevents the maximum beneficial results that can and should be expected from a salmon or steelhead cultural station. It also leads to an expensive operation, since the cost of caring for a few eggs and fingerling is proportionately bigger than that of a very large number and the returns from small liberations is in most instances of no consequence.

“To bring about the return of sizable runs of salmon and steelhead, very large releases of anadromous fingerling must inevitably be accomplished, regardless of whether it be by artificial or natural means, in the streams concerned. This was most assuredly nature’s method in the bygone days of many salmon.

“It is axiomatic, therefore, that the Oregon Fish commission should fulfill its duty and provide fish cultural facilities wherever required, whenever possible, and to take full advantage by operating to maximum capacity the salmon and steelhead hatcheries now in existence.

“In order that this may be accomplished, there must be men in executive positions who are dedicated to the principles of fish culture and know and thoroughly understand the methods, practices, and procedures called for in present day salmon and steelhead culture. This does not presently exist in the administrative branches of the state fish commission.”

Hatcheries and Endangered Salmon

Ransom A. Myers, Simon A Levin, Russell Lande, Frances C. James, William W. Murdoch, Robert T. Paine

Science, Vol. 303, March 26 2004

“The role of hatcheries in restoring threatened and endangered populations of salmon to sustainable levels is one of the most controversial issues in applied ecology. The central issue has been whether such hatcheries can work, or whether, instead, they may actually harm wild populations.

“An ESU is defined as a genetically distinct segment of a species, with an evolutionary history and future largely separate from other ESUs. For taxonomic purposes, one could use genetic similarity to classify hatchery fish as part of the ESU from which they were derived. However, for assessing ESU extinction risk and/or potential listing under the Endangered Species Act, including hatchery fish in an ESU confounds risk of extinction in the wild with ease of captive propagation and ignores important biological differences between wild and hatchery fish.

“We define “hatchery fish” as fish fertilized and/or grown artificially in a production or conservation hatchery. Inevitably, hatchery brood stock show domestication effects, genetic adaptations to hatchery environments that are generally maladaptive in the wild. Hatchery fish usually have poor survival in the wild and altered morphology, migration, and feeding behavior. On release, hatchery fish, which are typically larger, compete with wild fish. Their high local abundance may mask habitat degradation, enhance predator populations, and allow fishery exploitation to increase, with concomitant mortality of wild fish. The absence of imprinting to the natal stream leads to greater straying rates, spreading genes not adapted locally. Also, hybrids have poor viability, which may take two generations to be detected.

“Interagency draft criteria describe hatchery fish most appropriate for inclusion in an ESU as those founded within two generations or those that had regular infusions of fish from the wild population. However, fish grown in hatcheries for even two generations may not assist population recovery; their rate of survival in the wild is much lower than that of wild fish. Regularly infusing hatchery stocks with natural fish may also be a drain on the natural system. Hence, even these hatchery fish should not be included in an ESU, even if they are indistinguishable at the quasi-neutral molecular genetic loci typically used to identify an ESU.

“Much evidence exists that hatcheries cannot maintain wild salmon populations indefinitely.

“In the inner Bay of Fundy in Eastern Canada, hatchery supplementation of Atlantic salmon occurred for more than a century. Despite the longevity of this program, it failed to maintain viable natural populations. Hatcheries effectively disguised long-term problems, which probably contributed to the near extirpation of native Atlantic salmon. Moreover, as recommended by the World Conservation Union (IUCN), long-term reliance on artificial propagation is imprudent, because of the impossibility of its maintenance in perpetuity.

“…to avoid the dysgenic effects of domestication, even conservation hatcheries should be strictly temporary and should not prevent protection of wild populations under the Endangered Species Act.

“NMFS should continue to pursue its current recovery goal of establishing self-sustaining, naturally spawning populations. The danger of including hatchery fish as part of any ESU is that it opens the legal door to the possibility of maintaining a stock solely through hatcheries. However, hatcheries generally reduce current fitness and inhibit future adaptation of natural populations. Hence, the legal definition of an ESU must be unambiguous and must reinforce what is known biologically. Hatchery fish should not be included as part of an ESU.

NMFS Proposes to add more hatchery salmonids to the ESA

As stated above (Myers et al. 2004) “The danger of including hatchery salmonids as part of any ESU is that it opens the door to the possibility of maintaining a stock solely through hatcheries.” The proposal to protect hatchery salmonids under the ESA will end any pretense on the part of NMFS and other fishery management institutions that they are engaged in recovery of wild salmonids. This move is not supported by the weight of international scientific information including scientists working for NMFS. The outcome will mean that the hatchery infrastructure can be protected while the ecological conditions that support wild populations and the wild populations themselves can be sacrificed.

Quotes from the Federal Register, Vol. 81, No. 204 / Friday, October 21, 2016

For West Coast salmon and steelhead, many of the ESU and DPS descriptions include fish originating from specific artificial propagation programs (e.g., hatcheries) that, along with their naturally-produced counterparts, are included as part of the listed species.

Recently, we completed a 5-year review of the status of ESA-listed salmon ESUs and steelhead DPSs in California, Oregon, Idaho, and Washington (81 FR 33468, May 26, 2016). As part of the 5-year review, we reviewed the classification of all West Coast salmonid hatchery programs, taking into consideration the origin for each hatchery stock, the location of release of hatchery fish, and the degree of known or inferred genetic divergence between the hatchery stock and the local natural population(s). We used criteria in NMFS’ Policy on the Consideration of Hatchery-Origin Fish in Endangered Species Act Listing Determinations for Pacific Salmon and Steelhead (‘‘Hatchery Listing Policy’’)

(70 FR 37204, June 28, 2005) to guide our review. The Hatchery Listing Policy states that hatchery stocks will be

considered part of an ESU/DPS if they exhibit a level of genetic divergence relative to the local natural population(s) that is not more than what occurs within the ESU/DPS.

In a NMFS internal memorandum, Jones (2015) summarizes the results of our most recent hatchery program review. We identified 28 hatchery programs for which we recommend a change in classification, i.e., adding the program to or removing it from an ESU/DPS. We propose to remove 5 hatchery programs because they have been terminated and the last cohort of adult hatchery-origin fish has returned. We propose to add 23 hatchery programs to the relevant listed ESU/DPS because our 5-year review and hatchery program evaluation (Jones 2015) concluded that the program exhibits a level of genetic divergence relative to the local natural population(s) that is not more than what occurs within the ESU/DPS. Consistent with the Hatchery Listing Policy, such programs should be included and listed as part of the ESU/DPS.

NMFS Science Center Review of 2004 Hatchery Policy

Varanasi, Usha. 2004. Review of proposed hatchery listing policy. Memorandum to D. Robert Lohn, Regional Administrator, NW Region, National Marine Fisheries Service from Science Director, NW Fisheries Science Center, National Marine Fisheries Service.

“There are no direct empirical data regarding the question whether hatcheries can contribute to long-term sustainability of salmon populations and ESUs.

“…empirical and theoretical considerations indicate that domestication associated with hatchery propagation can lead to a situation in which a natural population becomes unable to sustain itself in the wild without continual supplementation with hatchery fish.

“…we believe the only way to ensure the persistence of salmon in the long-term (centuries) is to conserve natural populations and natural ecosystems.

“For nine years that it was in effect, the Interim (hatchery) Policy put the focus of listing and recovery decisions entirely on natural populations…the interim policy and its application recognized three important biological facts about hatcheries: 1) under NOAA Fisheries’ definition of an Evolutionarily Significant Unit (ESU) some hatchery and natural populations can be part of the same biological ESU, 2) hatcheries can in some cases be used to help conserve natural populations, at least in the short term, and 3) many existing hatchery populations, whether they are biologically part of an ESU or not, are unlikely to be useful for conservation and may even hinder recovery of natural populations.

“We are aware of no new data or research, however, to suggest that a species or ESU that requires ongoing artificial propagation for its survival will be viable in the long- term. In fact, scientific review panels that have considered this subject have consistently emphasized the importance of conserving a rich diversity of viable natural populations. (e.g. National Research Council 1996, Brannon et al. 1999, Independent Scientific Advisory Board 2002 and 2003).

“The proposed policy indicates that some special attention may be paid to naturally spawning populations, but the policy does not clearly state that self-sustaining natural populations are necessary to meet the goals of the ESA. That is a concern for two reasons: 1) The proposed policy provides no rationale for its reinterpretation of the ESA to de-emphasize the conservation of natural populations… 2) We are aware of no biological data or analysis collected over the last ten years that would justify this policy change. In particular, we believe that there is no biological justification for believing that populations dependent on artificial propagation can be considered viable in the long term.

“In contrast to the natural ecosystem, relying either solely or largely on hatcheries is highly uncertain as a strategy for the long-term conservation of a species or ESU.

“A species or ESU that has been decoupled from ecological processes that play out over 10,000 years and longer time frames and is instead forced to rely on human technology and values that can change abruptly and unpredictably will therefore be at significant risk of extinction in the foreseeable future.

… Species that require ongoing, intensive human intervention cannot generally be considered at low risk of extinction because of the ephemeral nature of human institutions…”

(Note: the proposed hatchery policy was adopted by NMFS in spite of opposition by the NW Science Center biologists and independent scientific advisors represented by Ransom Meyers et al. in 2004. The NMFS continues its hatchery policy that lists hatchery salmonids through the ESA. The most recent is the 2016 proposed addition of 23 new hatcheries.)

Salmon Hatchery Management Considerations?

The U.S. Pacific Northwest (PNW) has one of the largest suites of hatchery programs for anadromous salmonids in the world, with about 500 programs producing about 325 million juvenile fish. A total of about 0.7 million Pink Salmon Oncorhynchus gorbuscha, 21 million steelhead O. mykiss, 50 million Chum Salmon O. keta, 32 million Sockeye Salmon O. nerka, 41 million Coho Salmon O. kisutch, and 182 million Chinook Salmon O. tshawytscha are released annually from PNW hatcheries. [T]his level of hatchery production is often assumed to have negative effects on the conservation of U.S. Endangered Species Act–listed salmon populations in the region.

A review of the development of best management practices to balance the conservation and sustainable fisheries goals for PNW salmon hatcheries indicates that to be successful every hatchery program must (1) be scientifically defensible and relate to both published standards and statistically relevant outcomes, (2) have well-defined and documented goals with explicit biological and operational specifications, and (3) have protocols in place that enable managers to respond adaptively to new information. The focus should be on the biological integrity of the populations being propagated in or influenced by the hatchery environment, as opposed to the management of the physical facilities.

Thomas A. Flagg 2015. Balancing Conservation and Harvest Objectives: a Review of Considerations for the Management of Salmon Hatcheries in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. North American Journal Of Aquaculture Vol. 77, Iss. 3.