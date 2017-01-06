CONSERVATION AND SCIENCE REPORT By Bill Bakke

Salmon Management Frameworks

How the Salmon Game is Played:

Management Frameworks or conceptual foundations are the principles and assumptions that give direction to management and research activities, including fishery restoration programs. It determines what problems (e.g., limitations on fish production) are identified, what information is collected and how it is interpreted, and as a result, establishes the range of appropriate solutions. Because it influences the interpretation of information, the conceptual foundation is a powerful scientific element of management and restoration plans and it can determine the success or failure of those plans. Natural resource management carried out with the best intentions and methodological expertise can have disastrous consequences if based on incorrect assumptions (conceptual foundation). Since most assumptions are incorrect they have to be tested.

Salmon management biologists must interpret a steady stream of information from research and monitoring programs and a host of journal articles and reports. Those bits of information are the pieces of the salmon management puzzle. If the assumptions about nature that make up the conceptual foundation give a false picture of the salmon’s ecosystem and its processes, a lot of relevant pieces to the salmon management and recovery puzzle, will be misinterpreted or ignored. It will lead some, for example, to ignore the evidence that hatcheries failed to achieve their goals and that they contributed to the decline of wild salmon. Conceptual foundations should not be static, but should be evaluated and revised continually as new science emerges and new empirical information becomes available.

1886 to 1888

Management Framework Laissez-faire access to natural resources and a belief that man must control and dominate nature were the prevailing world view. Theory and practice of salmon management conformed to that view. Managers believed that artificial propagation would give humans complete control over salmon production, and provide an unlimited supply of fish.

1889 to 1920

Management Framework Justification for a strong reliance on artificial propagation shifted from the religious-based mandate that man should control nature to the Progressive vision of conservation: Natural resources should be managed for maximum economic efficiency by technical experts. Hatcheries easily made the transition to this new set of values. The basic assumption that humans can and should simplify and control salmon production was retained.

1921 to 1958

Management Framework The massive development of the basin’s water resources for power production, irrigation, flood control and transportation was enhanced by the post-World War II science of systems engineering. The same approach was also popular in ecology. Engineers and many ecologists assumed the machine was a reasonable model of the systems they sought to analyze, improve or manage. Artificial propagation easily made the transition to the new framework because, like the previous frameworks, control and simplification of salmon production were important elements. The artificial production system achieved a higher level of simplification by circumventing most of the salmon’s freshwater life history through the release of smolts.

1959 to 1990

Management Framework In spite of a long history of persistent decline, failures to reverse those declines in chinook salmon production and scientific evidence questioning the management framework, the basic assumption that control and a simplification of the production system could restore salmon production remained intact.

1991 to 2016

Management Framework Following the winter chinook salmon in the Sacramento River, Snake River sockeye and chinook salmon become the first species protected by the Endangered Species Act (1992) in the Columbia River followed by steelhead (1998), coho (2005), chum (1999). State Fish managers lose direct management authority to the National Marine Fisheries Service federal permit system.

Operating assumptions that control and simplify salmonid production and ecosystems continue through development of watersheds that consume salmonid habitats, hatcheries are assumed to mitigate for wild salmonid production and serve as the primary means to recover wild, native stocks, and harvest is not regulated to achieve spawner abundance objectives by spawning areas in the mainstem or tributaries. State and federal fish managers continue to ignore the best available science in constructing management policy.

1999 Alternative Management Framework Recommended by the Scientific Review Group

“Management of the Columbia River and its salmonid populations has been based on the belief that natural ecological processes comprising a healthy salmonid ecosystem can, to a large degree, be replaced, circumvented, simplified, and controlled by humans while production is maintained or even enhanced. The reliance on large scale hatchery technology to rebuild depleted salmon runs continues.

“In view of the continuing decline in salmon, the FWP’s (Fish and Wildlife Program) conceptual foundation and implementation of measures derived from it have failed to reverse the decline of salmon in the basin.

The alternative conceptual foundation is based on three fundamental principles or assumptions:

Restoration of Columbia River salmonids must address the entire natural-cultural ecosystem, which encompasses the continuum of freshwater, estuarine, and ocean habitats where salmonid fishes complete their life histories.

A productive salmonid system requires a network of complex and interconnected habitats that are created, altered, and maintained by natural physical processes in freshwater, estuary, and ocean environments. These diverse and high-quality habitats, many of which have been extensively altered by human activities, are crucial for salmonid spawning, rearing, migration, maintenance of food webs, and predator avoidance. Ocean conditions, always variable, are important in determining the overall patterns of productivity of salmonid populations.

III. Life history diversity, genetic diversity, and metapopulation organization are ways salmonids adapt to their complex, interconnected, and variable habitats. Diverse adaptations contribute to the ability of salmonids to cope with environmental variation typical of freshwater and marine environments.

