Act Now for The Most Important Fish in the Sea

Atlantic menhaden are a small, oily species of forage fish that feed nearly every major predator on the East Coast, including striped bass, bluefish, tuna, cobia, king mackerel, and even humpback whales. You’ll hear them referred to in many ways, from pogies to bunker to fatbacks, to, “The most important fish in the sea.” The Chesapeake Bay is an important nursery estuary for young menhaden, who will head out for the open ocean as they mature. Some lucky menhaden will survive as many as 12 years at sea. Since they’re such an important wild food source, it’s no surprise that they also make great bait fish for lobster, crab, tuna, and more.

Right now the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASMFC) is considering moving to a new management plan. They need to hear from us to ensure they develop a plan that uses ecological reference points to make sure menhaden can fulfill their role in the ocean food web. By leaving more menhaden in the water, we can ensure that popular species for sport fishing remain abundant and healthy. The public comment period on this issue ends on January 4th, 2017. Tell the ASMFC now that menhaden management must account for the needs of predators.

See form at:

https://online.nwf.org/site/Advocacy?cmd=display&page=UserAction&id=2336